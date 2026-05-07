I've spent more hours than I'd care to admit searching for the best for Willa, and what better use of the time put in, than to share it all here with you. Shopping for her has become one of my favorite hobbies and a huge source of joy. I may have developed a slight addiction to late night Poshmark scrolling but both she and you get to benefit from it!

Bookmark this, send it to a friend, a grandparent or just soak up the cuteness.

Because kids are constantly growing! and outgrowing their clothes, my love for secondhand shopping extends to them too. There are great deals to be had, and there’s a constant influx of good new things. More on secondhand later, but I’ll start with sharing some of our favorite brands to shop new.

Recent Poshmark steals, lots more to be found below

Golden rules

When in doubt, go bigger. Willa’s still wearing a lot of the same things from last summer because we always size up to maximize longevity. When you see something you really love, buy it even if it's in a size they haven't grown into yet. It’s always nice to have something waiting in the back of their closet when there’s a growth spurt, so you’re not scrambling to buy things in desperation.

Cotton basics

Good cotton basics are somehow harder to find than they should be, but after some trial and error we’ve landed on a great collection that all wash, fit and wear well.

For little babies, Honest onesies and Kissy Kissy are simple and great. Tane Organics is another baby favorite, and I’m planning to do a big order for the new baby. Tane cuts and makes everything in small batches using all organic natural materials and once you get your hands on the clothes, you can immediately feel/see the quality. Plus their little pointelle pieces are so sweet, and everything is offered in a beautiful shade of neutrals. Petit Bateau, Go Gently Nation, and Mabo are more go-to’s for both baby and toddler. For something slightly more special, the hadagis from Makié are excellent.

Brands I wear/love, but make it mini

An irresistible category. The Great, Leset, Dôen, and Sézane all make the most adorable clothes for toddlers. Our most worn pants are the jersey crop pants and the margo cotton pants, and the new bebe pointelle is what I dream about at night.

Summer Sets

To make things extra easy for summer, I recently bought a few matching every day sets: white cotton frill, crinkle cami + paperbag pants, cotton muslin set, pointelle cherries and a petal gingham set.

Unique specialty/handmade

For extra special/handmade things: Atelier Zuzu, Home Brand, Sissel Mini, Lalababy, Stube, and Lindsey Berns.

Also, Wild Wawa, Bebe Organic, and Cozmo.

Shoes

I typically avoid shoes from fashion brands because I want footwear to be functional first, but aesthetic is still a factor here. Which of course means the best shoes I’ve found aren’t the easiest to come by in the US. Victoria makes our favorite sneakers, the best place to buy them is on Marigold Modern. Pèpè and Pom D’Api have both been around for decades and make leather styles that are comfortable, well-made, and worth passing down. If you can find them on sale online, snag them!

Swim

As cute as they are, I quickly learned that two pieces aren’t the way to go, so I stick to buying one pieces only now. Our favorites come from Petit Playa and Minnow.

Underwear

Finding non offensive, 100% cotton underwear for toddlers was maybe as hard as it sounds? This cotton pack with embroidered trim and a bow have been the winner. They’re soft and not too tight. The same goes for the ones from Petit Bateau. Willa looves to demand which color pair she wants each morning.

Pajamas

We’re strictly Cozyland or Sollybaby for bedtime. I just don’t find many of the other popular brands to be soft enough.

Secondhand eyelet finds under $15, my love for Bonpoint (and 30+ Poshmark listings), and more.

My love language is undoubtedly forwarding Poshmark listings to friends (also guilty of texting them to myself in the middle of the night), but I now have more links than my circle can justify, so I thought I’d share the finds here.