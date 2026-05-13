When I picture this summer, the image that comes to mind isn’t exactly one of relaxation, but I’m doing my best to reframe that.

The only thing on my agenda these next few months is to truly relax with our growing (soon to be grown? complete?) family. I’m hoping to embrace a relaxed summer in every way: lots of time spent outside, minimal makeup, minimal commitments, bedtime while it’s still light out (for all of us), and the easiest, most comfortable outfits you can possibly imagine.

On the baby front, I couldn’t be less prepared in the traditional sense. No nursery, nothing has been ordered or organized (don’t worry… I’m going to tackle this soon… I think), but I’m firmly of the belief that you really don’t need much outside of diapers, a good baby carrier, and a few safe places to put them down. I’ve taken my type B tendencies to a new level, and am rolling with the idea that the relaxed approach starts now, truly practicing what I preach.

On the other end of the spectrum, I’m trying to best prepare and optimize things for myself postpartum, which means having things to wear that I know I will feel good in. No fuss, comfortable outfits that I can easily live life in and not have to think twice about. À la Allison Bornstein I’m mapping out what my summer wardrobe looks like so it’s one less thing on my mind once next month actually hits. Taking her advice, I’ve landed on my 3 words for summer: 1. Realistic - relaxed 2. Aspirational - cool 3. Emotional - effortless (in the truest sense).

This is the idea

All Three Studio hits all 3 notes, and after religiously washing and rewearing these pants day after day, I just placed an order for a few more things. It doesn’t get easier or breezier, truly.

New summer wardrobe loading… Nili Lotan opened exclusive early access to 70% off their archive, and there are fabulous summer pieces included: an incredible crocheted gown, ideal for a summer party or a trip to Europe, a heather grey cotton tank dress to live in, a linen halter maxi that’s still full priced everywhere else, and the perfect pair of white denim cc: Ari Goldwasser, and also.

In more good news, I was lucky enough to get my hands on Victoria Beckham’s colour wash bronzing tint in tanline, which has somehow already won awards? and can confidently report that they’re life changing, as far as a bronzing product goes. Instantly my new favorite product. It gives the ideal sun kissed glow and the boost I’m desperately in need of right now. It seems like it’s out of stock pretty much everywhere, but well worth signing up for back in stock notifications.

The Row Summer 26

Loose clothes and natural hair all summer long

I’ll be here in my mind, House of Léon

And that’s really it! Heading into the season with the intention to slow down enough to actually feel it.

If you’re craving more summer energy: