A simple solution to spring dressing that I keep coming back to: a lightweight silk jacket. It works well into summer too, especially if you’re someone who prefers a little more coverage without sacrificing the feeling of wearing almost nothing.

The key is pairing it with an open toe shoe to keep the whole thing from reading too covered up, and it grounds it in the right season.

Some recent finds and current favorites below!

Wear it just like this

Moving slightly away from silk, but sticking with a similar idea is an any longer shirt/dress with buttons. Bonus points because it works great for pregnancy when worn open.

I screenshotted this months ago before this shirt was available, and it’s finally here. Elin Kling wearing it to perfection, naturally

Happy dressing!