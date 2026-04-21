Ilana’s Substack

Ilana’s Substack

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Amora Aniba's avatar
Amora Aniba
Apr 21

love the simplicity and ease of your curations- u have such a good eye! Also saving that pink paul smith coat for my baby shower in 10 years

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1 reply by Ilana Torbiner
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megan barnum
Apr 21

suggestions on where to find best vintage like this in LA?

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