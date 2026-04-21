The Silk Jacket
Presenting the solution for spring
A simple solution to spring dressing that I keep coming back to: a lightweight silk jacket. It works well into summer too, especially if you’re someone who prefers a little more coverage without sacrificing the feeling of wearing almost nothing.
The key is pairing it with an open toe shoe to keep the whole thing from reading too covered up, and it grounds it in the right season.
Some recent finds and current favorites below!
Moving slightly away from silk, but sticking with a similar idea is an any longer shirt/dress with buttons. Bonus points because it works great for pregnancy when worn open.
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Happy dressing!
love the simplicity and ease of your curations- u have such a good eye! Also saving that pink paul smith coat for my baby shower in 10 years
suggestions on where to find best vintage like this in LA?