Sent in partnership with John Hardy.

Summer! It’s been hottt here in LA, which means I’ve been reaching for light fabrics, easy footwear, and jewelry that looks best with a tan. Jewels brought to you by John Hardy, tan courtesy of MSK Labs! The combination of it all keeps things interesting but cool at the same time. We <3 texture.

I’m a longtime admirer of the JH Lovestruck™ collection, and was honored to get my hands on some for the summer. The lab-grown diamonds paired with their heishi beads feel extra laid back and fitting for the season. The jewelry is made to be worn, and works great dressed up or down, which is just how I like my things to be. The perfect addition to any outfit!

More from this look: I could only hold off on Toteme’s silk monogram for so long, and when I saw the new cream-on-cream color way I knew it was over. I’ve actually preferred wearing the pants on their own instead of as a full set, so it doesn’t feel as in your face.

On the linen note, I’ve been wearing this top from Deiji Studios for years and it gets better with each wash. If you’re looking for more great linen, the August pant!!! shoutout Ari! and Donni’s relaxed linen shirt.

Another pair of fabulous silk pants , and a matching kimono . Whosss going to Europe in August and wants to wear this for me?

How JH deserves to be worn

That’s it for this week! To many more outfits made complete with good jewelry!