Sent in partnership with MATE the Label and Kate McLeod.

Incase it wasn’t obvious, the everyday uniform lately has been button downs and pants that fit, both courtesy of MATE. The custard poplin pants are a very subtle yellow, which has been a welcomed switch up from the usual black and white, but pairs well with both. I’ve been loving their organic poplin for its structured but somehow still breathable feel, but the whole April capsule is worth a browse.

Slightly dressed up, with the bump out and a Valesque bag

More of what I’ve been living in:

Byrne and Nedy cuffs

I always get so many questions when I wear these sunglasses. My MIL gave them to me a few years ago, and the internet has been wiped pretty clean of them since the last time I shared, the best I could find below.

Chanel favorites: water-fresh blush , baume essentiel highlighter , and hydra beauty lip balm . The eyeshadows have seen better days at this point, and the caboodle has since become a toy box at our house, no surprises there

The Sephora Spring Savings Event is here. Here are my top picks worth shopping this week:

What else is new!