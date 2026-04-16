Rose Brocade, Gemstone Denim and Silver Cuffs
A little bit of everything
Sent in partnership with MATE the Label and Kate McLeod.
Incase it wasn’t obvious, the everyday uniform lately has been button downs and pants that fit, both courtesy of MATE. The custard poplin pants are a very subtle yellow, which has been a welcomed switch up from the usual black and white, but pairs well with both. I’ve been loving their organic poplin for its structured but somehow still breathable feel, but the whole April capsule is worth a browse.
More of what I’ve been living in:
I’m in love in love with the walking sandals from Jamie Haller. They are absolutely as comfortable as a supportive sneaker, but airier and add a great touch to every outfit I throw them on with. 10/10 recommend
More comfortable clothes: these pants that are so lightweight and breezy you’ll forget you even have anything on
Silver cuffs that have a vintage feel
Vintage t-shirts, the best to be found here. If you don’t want to go the vintage route, this one will achieve the same thing
This delicate 18k gold hand-braided bracelet with ivory silk
I always get so many questions when I wear these sunglasses. My MIL gave them to me a few years ago, and the internet has been wiped pretty clean of them since the last time I shared, the best I could find below.
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is here. Here are my top picks worth shopping this week:
#1: Kate McLeod’s Body Stone. I’ve loved this product for years and as of recently I’m back on it. It’s a solid moisturizer that melts on contact with your skin, leaving you as hydrated and glowy (not greasy) as physically possible. It’s also just a superior way to apply moisture to large areas. You can’t go wrong with the Daily Stone (think frankincense, neroli, very spa like), and the Sleep Stone (soothing blend of lavender and chamomile) is the ultimate wind down.
Sofie Pavitt is the acne whisperer and I trust everything she makes. The Clean Clean Cleanser is part of my daily routine. It’s effective but gentle and I always keep extra stock under my sink. Very exciting that it’s now offered in travel size, purchasing now. Her Micellar Cleansing Pads are another cleansing favorite, pre-soaked with micellar water and cucumber, an essential for travel or on nights where you can’t be bothered.
My bronzing go-tos are both from Saie - the SuperSuede Bronzer in Amalfi and the Dew Bronze in Spritz. I love both because neither are overly warm. They also make my favorite vanity case of all time, and of course the Glowy Super Gel.
U Beauty’s Super Intensive Face Oil is my face oil of choice and the first product I apply every morning. The Plasma Lip Compound adds plumpness and hydration like no other lip product, and if you’re new to the brand, the Mini Index Set is a great way to familiarize yourself.
What else is new!
Bode and Levi’s gemstone jeans are here and lustworthy, although Re/Done did do it first (thanks Poshmark, 24, 25)
If anyone can manage to do florals without it feeling overly feminine, it’s Kallmeyer, and I want every piece
For those of you that have been here from the start, my favorite one-shoulder cashmere tank is back
Old news at this point but Phoebe Philo is available to shop on MyTheresa in a big way
King of the tote, Alex Mill, is now doing straw just in time for warm weather
The ever popular pants are famed for a reason, but these are my preferred alternative with a more subtle take on the barrel
SSENSE is doing 20% off on pieces from Flore Flore, Fane, Ayllón and Sophie Buhai
For those still after a spring jacket, Rue Sophie did it again, this time with an integrated scarf
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love the frances top pic! you should do a roundup of ur fav places to eat in LA 👏🏽
What hair tools do you use? <3