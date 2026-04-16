Ilana’s Substack

Ilana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amora Aniba's avatar
Amora Aniba
Apr 16

love the frances top pic! you should do a roundup of ur fav places to eat in LA 👏🏽

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ilana Torbiner
Monica de Diego's avatar
Monica de Diego
Apr 16

What hair tools do you use? <3

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ilana Torbiner
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ilana Torbiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture