Sent in partnership with Nordstrom, in honor of their Anniversary Sale.

Growing up the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was always a big deal. Year after year, my Mimi would take us to Old Orchard for an afternoon at Nordstrom, shopping followed by lunch at the café. We’d start in accessories and shoes, and work our way upstairs. This almost always meant leaving with a fresh pair of Uggs and a practical jacket for Chicago weather and the year ahead. The tradition carried through college, where my grandparents would drive up to visit me in Ann Arbor, and bring me to Somerset for some good old shopping.

To this day, I can’t think about Nordstrom without thinking about my grandma. The store will always be tied to her in my mind, and the Anniversary Sale especially brings back those memories.

Shopping with your grandma at Nordstrom is such a universal experience, so much so that Allison Bornstein wrote about the same shared memory, shopping at the store with her grandma. A true midwest, millennial upbringing.

Mimi knows best

My Nordstrom cart looks slightly different now, but the same underlying themes are still there: practical essentials across all categories that will carry you through whatever stage of life you’re really living in.

I’m still stocking up on the same forever heritage brands and products that I’ve been shopping since those trips, but also on all the the products I now rely on in my new daily life as a mom of 2.

I already snagged this beyond amazing set, that doubles as pajamas or just an easy summer look for less than the price of a blow dry. Can confirm that when you end up spending the whole day in your pajamas, it helps if they’re cute.

Some of my all-time favorite products getting me through summer and this season of life in general:

Beauty cabinet

The beauty department was always a must, the perfect opportunity to stock your bathroom cabinets, and a good time for discounts on popular tools like Therabody’s TheraFace Mask, and the T3 Blow Dryer Brush.

Bur Bur The Mermaid Brush - An elegant and sustainable boar bristle brush, fit for a mermaid and your vanity counter.

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant - A cult favorite, loyalists stock up!

Le Labo Jumbo Size Basil Hand Soap - Basil is the scent of summer, (and my preferred scent all year round actually), and we all deserve to have seasonally appropriate hand soap at the sink.

Hydrating skincare to combat the dry LA climate:

Augustinus Bader Jumbo Rich Cream - The only thing more luxurious than The Rich Cream itself, is the jumbo version.

Augustinus Bader Eye Patches - Also!

Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Instafacial® Plasma Bioactive Growth Factor - My go-to weightless serum. The claims are true, it really is a facial in a bottle.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creme de Corps - The most timeless of body lotions, in bulk and on sale!

Osea Hyaluronic Body Serum - It’s summer so body care is of the utmost importance, which means doubling up on the best body serum.

Baby

All my most used baby gear happens to be included in the sale. As someone who likes to keep the baby products minimal, I stand 10 toes down on these and would buy them all 10 x over.

Solly Modal Baby Wrap - This is a LIFESAVER. It’s lightweight and perfect for baby wearing in the summer.

Cybex Callisto G 360 Select Car Seat - Another baby product I’m adamantly passionate about. Before this carseat I despised the buckling in process and always felt overstimulated, but the 360 feature is a game changer. And extra exciting because the beautiful tan color is included in the sale.

Cybex Cloud G Pro with Load Leg Base - We went with this carseat for the newborn stage for Benny, and we’re loving it just as much.

BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss Convertible Jersey Baby Bouncer - We received this as a gift when Willa was born and it’s still going strong!

Stokke Tripp Trapp® Highchair² - The highchair I recommend to all my friends, and bonus points for not being an eyesore at the table.

Doona Liki S3 Convertible Stroller Trike - Willa loves this for our evening strolls this summer.

Cybex carseats forever

One of my favorite things about the Anniversary Sale is that it still feels the same, even though what I'm shopping for has changed. My Mimi had it figured out all along, which tends to be the case in almost nearly every situation.