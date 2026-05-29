What do a $3,800 Gucci faille blazer, Dôen’s latest collection and my trusty pajama pants have in common?

They’re all white, and are surefire ways to feel put together, no matter where you might fall on the spectrum that is life, on any given day.

White has been, and always will be, my most reliable trick for getting dressed and feeling good in moments where I’m just not feeling it. It’s the fastest way out the door, especially when done in pajama form. I love all white all year round, but with summer approaching, it feels extra fitting right now.

My one-word hack for feeling put together: WHITE. By the way, emphasis on feeling put together, not looking put together, because only one of the two really matters.

Most recently: pajama pants ( equally love ), t-shirt , cashmere sweater , sunglasses . I’ve hardly taken the sweater off since getting it, even though it means I’m likely overheating by 11am. I also have to keep a close eye on it since I know Max is plotting to steal it

A few ways to style it:

Add a bandana, easiest way to work in some pattern or color And a basket bag! or anything woven - a classic summer combination that never gets old Or head in the opposite direction and go for black leather With good jewelry of course And if you’re stain prone, the best accessory of all: Miss Mouth’s… without a doubt my most repurchased item to date (unrelated but a close second)

All white, 4 more ways

Wearing all Dôen from past years, Western! Romantic! (click those)

We can’t talk summer whites without mentioning Dôen. Hi Dôen love you forever. Their summer collections are always a favorite and this most recent one reminds me of all the pieces I’ve loved most in the years past, in the best possible way. My very favorite linen pants are back in stock, and they pair perfectly with this tunic dress or top, depending on your preference, and forever, the dress of all dresses. They even recut the perfect summer top in a mulberry gingham.

More good things:

How is it already Friday again? Happy weekend!