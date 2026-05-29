My One-Word Hack for Feeling Put Together
All year long
What do a $3,800 Gucci faille blazer, Dôen’s latest collection and my trusty pajama pants have in common?
They’re all white, and are surefire ways to feel put together, no matter where you might fall on the spectrum that is life, on any given day.
White has been, and always will be, my most reliable trick for getting dressed and feeling good in moments where I’m just not feeling it. It’s the fastest way out the door, especially when done in pajama form. I love all white all year round, but with summer approaching, it feels extra fitting right now.
My one-word hack for feeling put together: WHITE. By the way, emphasis on feeling put together, not looking put together, because only one of the two really matters.
A few ways to style it:
Add a bandana, easiest way to work in some pattern or color
And a basket bag! or anything woven - a classic summer combination that never gets old
Or head in the opposite direction and go for black leather
With good jewelry of course
And if you’re stain prone, the best accessory of all: Miss Mouth’s… without a doubt my most repurchased item to date (unrelated but a close second)
We can’t talk summer whites without mentioning Dôen. Hi Dôen love you forever. Their summer collections are always a favorite and this most recent one reminds me of all the pieces I’ve loved most in the years past, in the best possible way. My very favorite linen pants are back in stock, and they pair perfectly with this tunic dress or top, depending on your preference, and forever, the dress of all dresses. They even recut the perfect summer top in a mulberry gingham.
More good things:
While we all anxiously await June 1st… hello Courtney Grow x Reformation, these new in graphic t-shirts from Emily Dawn Long should hold you over
The Sport jean is back in stock! also on Net if you prefer it that way
The BIRKENSTOCK 1774 x Danielle Frankel collaboration is already on sale
Are skorts about to have a moment? Donni, Los Angeles Apparel, Tibi, and Leset all seem to think so (white ones nevertheless)
How is it already Friday again? Happy weekend!
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what size did you get in the riposo set? i am pregnant and torn.
Thank you for including us, Ilana! All white and good jewelry is always the right call.