Ilana’s Substack

Ilana’s Substack

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Glenna's avatar
Glenna
16h

what size did you get in the riposo set? i am pregnant and torn.

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At Present's avatar
At Present
5d

Thank you for including us, Ilana! All white and good jewelry is always the right call.

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