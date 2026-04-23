Nobody warned me about a lot of things in motherhood.

How hard breastfeeding would be at first. How much time I would spend cleaning a high chair. That my hair texture would completely change and that the regrowth would be brutal. How important every little decision feels, knowing that you’re the one making all the calls on behalf of the person you love the most, when they can’t make them for themselves. The unrelenting selflessness that is required every single day, forever. How magical it feels to hear them laugh, or when they reach their arms out and say “hug” randomly throughout the day. The never ending challenge of getting their shoe size right when ordering online (do all toddler feet really grow this fast?). How good it feels to have less bandwidth to worry about things that don’t actually matter.

I also didn’t anticipate that becoming a mom would mean renegotiating my relationship with the idea of luxury. Of course I knew priorities would shift, and I’m grateful that they have. It’s not that the things I used to love don’t matter anymore (they still do), but the bar has shifted. The more time I spend being a mom, the more I’ve come to believe that the most meaningful luxuries aren’t really things at all.

I fully stand by everything I just said. The small things are the best things. But just to be clear, none of this means I don’t want fabulous jewelry. Two things can be true at once. Motherhood contains multitudes. Isn’t that what they all say?

I asked this community what luxury in motherhood looks like to them and the responses were overwhelmingly and reassuringly universal, which I found more comforting than I expected. We're all protecting the same small moments and finding the same disproportionate joy in a good shower.

A few of your responses

My personal luxuries in motherhood

Doomscrolling, but make it photos of your kids

If you’re a mom, then nap time/bedtime probably looks similar to you, scrolling through photos from the day and just obsessing/staring at your child in awe. Which is why I will never stop recommending the Aura frame. The Aura frame makes this possible all hours of the day. Watching photos of Willa cycle throughout the day is genuinely one of my favorite things about our home right now. The frame is the kind of gift that keeps on giving, you can constantly upload new photos with the press of a button. It’s an especially wonderful gift for a grandparent as it’s a great way to stay connected. You upload the photos for them virtually, which takes all the work off their hands. I’ve gifted this to my mother-in-law and my grandparents and it brings them all a lot of joy. ILANA for $25 off from now - 5/13.

A nap time foot massage

Possibly more of a pregnancy luxury, but I have been clocking quite a few hours at the foot spa. We like to spend our weekends together as a family and I don’t love to miss out on awake time, so I have been sneaking out to get a foot massage during nap time. It’s efficient and lovely without feeling overly indulgent. You don’t have to fully undress, and there’s no judgment passed for scrolling a little.

Simple slice of heaven

The 4pm shower

My number one luxury falls in line with many other moms: a good shower and some peace and quiet. The ideal scenario looks like a 4pm shower, followed by my version of robe time, only not at a hotel after a day spent in the sun, just a regular Wednesday spent momming, and I'm in my own house. Hits just as hard though. Max will usually take Willa to swim at his parents and come back in time for us to do dinner, bath, and bed as a family. I take full advantage of this down time which absolutely means no blow dryers allowed. Time is precious. Instead, I opt for an air dry, made possible by Crown Affair. I throw my hair into The Towel, followed by a quick application of The Texturizing Air Dry Mousse. The combination of the microfiber towel (key to reducing frizz/breakage) and the weightless hold of the mousse helps enhance my natural waves without interrupting my relaxation time. As always, ILANA15 for a discount on Crown Affair.

The ultimate air dry routine

A homemade dinner I had absolutely nothing to do with

Back in Chicago, Ari used to really come through here. A home cooked dinner appearing on the table while I contributed nothing is genuinely a top five experience, and something I’m very much looking forward to postpartum when she comes into town (a not so subtle hint). In the meantime, the next best thing has been weekly meals from Carly of Donabe With Me. Healthy, Japanese-inspired dinners available for pick up is the exact kind of thing that makes a weeknight feel taken care of. I’ve said it before but I firmly believe the best gift you can give a new mom is dinner in the form of nourishment and the complete removal of the mental load that usually comes with it.

Breakfast dates with Willa

I love a Monday morning breakfast date with Willa, soaking up time just the two of us. We get home just in time for a nap and there’s no meal to clean up from or toys to put away. It’s truly so enjoyable. We’re both happy and it’s a calm, quiet part of our routine I cherish.

Good pajamas

It’s such a (necessary) treat to slip into nice pajamas at the end of the day. Pre-mom life I was an oversized t-shirt girl, but I’m now fully dedicated to a matching set. Some of my absolute favorites are from Riposo, specifically the Miller set. I love the mother of pearl buttons and that it’s made from organic cotton. I haven’t yet ventured out of the house in them, but if you see me on my Monday morning breakfast date… no you didn’t.

Miller pajama set , wearing a L in black and a S in white. The Towel making an appearance

Like I said, multitudes.

Mundane luxury

Luxury versions of daily household items go a long way. A really good laundry detergent, soap that makes you want to wash your hands, dish soap + surface cleaner that make cleaning feel almost enjoyable, toothpaste that feels fancy. It helps when the things you interact with every single day are things you actually like.

Jewelry

Jewelry, definitely jewelry. Some of my most worn and treasured jewelry pieces: Arielle Ratner Nebula necklace, anything Almasika, and Carolina Bucci’s Lucky bracelet. All would make beautiful gifts, more of my favorite jewelry designers here.

Sent in partnership with Aura Frames and Crown Affair.