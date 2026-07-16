I’ve been capturing and sharing less in real time, so I thought a round up of everything I’ve been loving in June and July only made sense.

First and foremost is MY NOTES APP. Not revolutionary, but I owe my life to it right now. There’s a lot going on all at once and it feels like my brain is functioning at a new all time low. If I don’t write every little thing down, there’s no chance of me remembering or getting anything done. And even if it is written down.. the chances are still slim. But less slim. I’m inherently very unorganized so I’m sure there’s a better way to go about this but I’m trying my best. It’s my current lifeline!

Organized chaos?

I’ve been loving Jamie Haller’s sandals more than ever, because a. I like the way they look and b. they’re as supportive as a sneaker but much easier to slip on with a baby wrapped to your chest, if you know you know. I can’t speak to the Eckhaus Latta x Mango neoprene sandals, but I also love the look.

I recently got these army green pants in from Tibi and I don’t ever want to take them off. And yes! I’m still wearing and loving my gauzey set from The Gap, and it looks like hundreds of you are too! Also still very much living in and loving the tissue cotton pants from All Three (now available in RED!) usually worn with Still Here’s henley t-shirt. Sorry if I’m a broken record but favorites are favorites. I ended up doing the long pair from them and have an internal debate on the daily as to wether or not I should chop them into bermudas myself. I’m leaning yes. Also potentially interested in these.

Back to the henley for a minute. If you’ve tried Still Here’s cotton basics you already know they’re soft, but this blend took it to a new level. It’s one of those shirts where it’s truly hard to believe that it’s not vintage.

This Burberry hat has been my sun protection of choice, 2 summers strong. I’ve said it before but Burberry will always be a classic. If you want in on the *timeless* bandwagon in the name of summer, might I suggest starting here or here.

Attersee’s packaging giving Khaite a run for their money

Speaking of, VG just launched their Close Friends Membership, which is the very best way to experience the brand. They so kindly offered up exclusive access to us, where you can receive rewards on every order, complimentary two-day shipping and early access to their coveted boxes and new launches. Go crazy.

Less beauty focused, but equally as fabulous and essential, COTERIE!! everything. We use their wipes, diapers and lotion and having their products on auto renew is one less thing I need to think about. More in babyland - I’ve recently been pretty loyal to this bag because it’s just so functional. I also use the coordinating changing pad which is sadly out of stock for now, but the pink is in stock here!

Hope you’re all having a great summer

More soon!