If there’s one thing I hope I can influence you on, it’s to shop/sell on The RealReal.

The RealReal has genuinely changed how I shop, dress, and think about style altogether. Instead of being limited to the same new arrivals as everyone else on the same usual sites, The RealReal provides access to different eras, styles, and price points, without compromising on quality. Which means more range to explore, better quality at fairer prices, and the ability to shop designer without ever having to swipe my credit card (thanks to consigning in exchange for store credit). Hard-to-track-down basics, vintage gems, and pieces that have a story to them. It keeps things interesting in a way that regular shopping stopped doing for me a long time ago.

Half the thrill for me is in the hunt. Shopping The RealReal is a real life treasure hunt, and I love that there’s so much uncovered vintage waiting to be found. The inventory is constantly refreshing, which means there’s always something new, and the good stuff rewards the people who actually have the patience to go looking for it.

Balenciaga Rodeo, vintage Miu Miu bag, Dosa duster, Gucci tote all via TRR

It’s also made me a more considered consumer. My closet became significantly more cohesive once I stopped mixing in disposable pieces. When everything you own is well-made and aligned with your taste, getting dressed gets easier. The pieces last longer and they work better together. I love my things more, and the things I don’t love have a place to go. Luxury almost starts to feel less indulgent and more practical...almost, when you’re buying it secondhand. I’d rather invest in one well-made thing than cycle through lower-quality versions of it seasonally, and The RealReal is what makes that possible. And I love knowing I’m giving things a second life.

Here’s how I do this:

I almost exclusively shop and sell on The RealReal. For context, 2025 was a big year for me and my closet, so here’s a peek into my credentials/why you should trust me.

The process is simpler than you’d think: consign with The RealReal, earn site credit (you earn an additional 5% this way, which adds up over time), and shop using that credit…talk about ultimate flow state. The closet essentially funds itself.

A breakdown of my sales by month last year, all converted into store credit so I can keep the shopping going, without ever having to swipe my credit card

Some recent purchases

If you want to have an interesting closet, my first suggestion is to spend some time on The RealReal and see what you gravitate towards/ get excited about. There’s something about the way the pieces are photographed and intentionally not styled that allows the items to speak for themselves. You can learn a lot about your own taste this way.

Vacation dressing last summer: 1. Dress is The Row, mine isn’t from TRR but they do have a tan one available , the rest is from TRR belt is vintage Prada, bag is The Row 2. Vintage Alaïa courtesy of TRR 3. Loretta Caponi via TRR

Editing my closet:

I keep a large tote in the corner of my room so I never have to deal with the daunting task of editing my closet all at once. I prefer to edit in the moment to keep things from feeling overwhelming. When I’m getting dressed and realize that something has stopped working, or has been hanging untouched for too long, into the bag it goes. About every other month my consigner comes to pick up whatever has accumulated. Manageable! No time wasted!

Takes the pressure off

We all make mistakes. The purchase you were convinced was the missing piece, loved in the moment, and then never reached for again. To The RealReal it goes. Into the tote and eventually back into the world for someone who will make good use of it.

The best tricks:

If an item is priced over a certain amount, you can call your local store and ask them to bring it in for you to see in person. Especially helpful for high-ticket bags since they’re usually final sale. First Look Membership. I hate to lean into a scarcity mindset (and there’s still plenty of gold to be found outside the membership), but the serious TRR shoppers have it, and you’re missing out on some of the best offerings on the site if you’re not taking advantage of seeing new arrivals 24 hours before everyone else. New arrivals land at 7am and 4pm PT. If you’re reading this, you most likely already know this, but on the off chance you're new to the game, now you know. Set your alarms. Add sold items to your wishlist. Most items are returnable (what did we do to deserve this, where else can you order vintage online with a secure return policy? serious question, let me know) which means if something doesn't work for the person who bought it, you'll get a notification. Things come back around more often than you'd think. Keeping up with all the new arrivals would be impossible, but staying up to date on all the new vintage arrivals is manageable, usually just a few pages a day. Priorities, this is one of mine, but find your own. Exceptional quality basics at lower price points. The best brands for this are: Prada, Jil Sander, TSE, Ralph Lauren, Neiman Marcus Collection. Their basic cotton and cashmere pieces can get overlooked, but not here. And of course, saved searches. Check consistently and I promise the patience pays off. My favorite search terms below.

May The RealReal gods be with you, and something on your wishlist surface this week.

Saved Searches:

My personal saved searches include: bags from The Row, vintage Prada cashmere, vintage Prada nylon, Eyevan sunglasses, Gucci, Jim Sander, Prada vintage leather, Extreme Cashmere. Also, some of my favorite brands are no longer in production: Brock Collection, Interior, and Zoran.

Some other things I’ve been searching for and deep diving for lately:

A collection of some of my best purchases over the years

I started writing this send with the best intentions and ended up on page 12 of vintage Prada. A regularly occurring occupational hazard. See you there?

For more TRR finds and favorites, come hang on Instagram or subscribe here.