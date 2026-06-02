Ilana’s Substack

Ilana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sameena Nadaf's avatar
Sameena Nadaf
3h

Love! How do the keens run for size

Reply
Share
Maura Brannigan's avatar
Maura Brannigan
18h

Sooooo close!! xx

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ilana Torbiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture