Sent in partnership with KEEN.

June??? How did this happen? Week 39 is here, and I’ve been slooooowing down. The updates (and outfits) are minimal and not exactly worth reporting, yet here we are.

Soaking up every minute with Willa, still in my still in my favorite pajama set.

I hate to complain, (or do I…) but I am so ready to get back into jeans. Not even my old jeans, just anything really, that doesn’t have an elastic waistband. I’m also ready to take a serious break from my holy grail t-shirts. I’ve reached the point where truly the only thing that matters to me is being as comfortable as possible, and I’ve shamelessly been wearing pajamas more days than not.

I’ve been loving my new Jasper sneakers from KEEN. I was immediately drawn to their versatility and the red/tan color combination. They’re just as good on a hike or for a grocery store run, and they add a fun element to any outfit. They’re also so comfortable and supportive (keyyyy right now). I’m looking forward to wearing them with faded black denim (think high rise, slightly cropped straight leg) and a t-shirt. Countdown until then starts now!

5pm at Spencer’s

We stayed in town over MDW and an afternoon at Spencer’s felt like enough of a vacation for me. If you can’t get away this summer, the next best thing is booking a late afternoon at Spencer’s. Bring your book, bring your journal and just enjoy the general splendor. Skip the facial though, and stick to the massage.

Oops

Treated myself to 30 minutes in the sun after completely avoiding it for almost a year and even with this burn, I regret nothing.

Salad from All Time (no longer named The Good Ass Salad)

Asparagus at Sqirl

Willa at Sqirl

We drove east two nights in a row this weekend because all the best food is over that way. Friday night called for All Time and the most craveable salad in town (if you disagree, please let me know, happy to be proven wrong), followed by dinner at Sqirl on Saturday which was arguably even more delicious than the night before. Sorry! I usually consider myself an All Time loyalist but it’s just the truth.

Grabbed this mustard on the way out, and I’ve teared up every time I’ve eaten it. In a horseradishy kind of way. If you also love mustard, keep your eye out for it. I was told it’s rationed the same way as rare French wine, which does not mean much to me but maybe it means something to you! France in a jar they say.

Max at Sqirl, with the important mustard!

The cutest little nest, which I’m choosing to take as a good sign for all that’s to come this summer

Bigger, more exciting updates to come hopefully soon! Thanks for being here!