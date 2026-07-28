Ilana’s Substack

Ilana’s Substack

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Serein Wu's avatar
Serein Wu
4d

Love the custom tote and definitely ordering one for myself

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Madeline Sensibile-Yazzetta's avatar
Madeline Sensibile-Yazzetta
6d

This is so sweet. I <3 this edit! Love CB forever :)

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