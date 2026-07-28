Sent in partnership with Catbird.

There's something especially meaningful about a personalized gift that commemorates life's biggest moments. A birth, an engagement, a first home, a promotion. We all want to be there to help our friends and family celebrate special moments in their life, and we all want to be that friend that gives the greatest gifts. Maybe this will help.

I rounded up some of my favorite personalized gifts, so when the time comes, you’ve already found the thing to give (or receive). Save this to reference the next time you're searching for something special, whether it’s for yourself or someone you love.

A delicate jewelry stack

Starting strong with Catbird’s initial signet rings. I recently welcomed these in to my jewelry collection, in celebration of Bennett, and I naturally couldn’t resist adding a W to the stack. I love that they feel like personal little vintage finds, especially when worn together. Both are apart of Catbird’s only sale of the season, and one of the few opportunities to save on pieces they rarely discount. Crafted from 100% recycled 10k and 14k solid gold in their Brooklyn studio, Catbird has an especially beautiful selection of birthstone, initial, and engravable pieces that layer effortlessly into an everyday jewelry stack. I love the idea of gifting something that becomes even more meaningful with time, eventually becoming an heirloom, and these signet rings are exactly that.

I also adore the pointelle tennis bracelet. It has the same delicate, vintage-inspired feel and pairs beautifully with the signet rings. It's one of those pieces that's understated enough for every day but still feels special.

I rounded up a few more non-jewelry favorites to help celebrate life’s biggest milestones, from new babies and weddings to first homes, promotions, and everything in between. Your friends will thank you!

How amazing are these handwritten ceramic mugs?