Ilana’s Substack

Ilana’s Substack

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Glenna's avatar
Glenna
Jun 29

Congrats! Can you give any insight on how much you sized up in some of these items for pregnancy? Looking at the Riposo and Gap sets and trying to decide.

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1 reply by Ilana Torbiner
The Female Archetypes's avatar
The Female Archetypes
Jun 30

Congratulations! And definitely alllll the contact naps! Now mine are older we hardly have them anymore and I miss them! And couldn't agree more with step 3 (saved my sanity) and step 5! It all can wait! Enjoy!

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1 reply by Ilana Torbiner
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