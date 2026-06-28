I’m here to gather and share some brief postpartum thoughts, as best as possible, between life with 2 under 2!

Birth Story

Bennett was born on the 12th at 3:08am, after a smooth and quick delivery. If you’re here for the details, I went in for a membrane sweep on Thursday afternoon, went home and optimistically packed a bag, and spent the rest of the afternoon with our family by the pool, where I started feeling contractions. We ended the evening with Sonny’s pizza (amazing), did bedtime as usual and headed to the hospital around 8pm. A few hours later I was ready for an epidural, and a few hours after that I was ready to push, and we welcomed baby Benny into the world!

After an hour of skin to skin in the delivery room, we were transferred to the postpartum floor, where we thought we were in the clear. Before we could even get settled into our new room, the nurses rushed Benny away for respiratory distress. Everything that followed was a bit of a blur. We spent the next week living by his side in the NICU. It wasn’t the first week I imagined, but we’re home now and so glad this is behind us. He’s doing great.

Immense love, compassion, gratitude, all of it, for our support system, other NICU families, and for the nurses and doctors who took care of us. We feel so lucky.

Sweet Bennett, weighing in at 8 lbs on the dot

The afternoon before his arrival

Hospital bag:

So it’s safe to say my low maintenance hospital packing job didn’t end up sufficing for our actual stay. Hilarious to me now that I thought I would be wearing makeup. I ended up sending Max home for more pajamas, a cozy blanket, an emotional support cardigan and cashmere socks.

The MVPs: my favorite cleanser, micellar pads, de-puffing eye masks, and a travel toothbrush.

Muslin everything is my favorite for the newborn stage, including clothes for myself. Especially in the heat! This white cotton shirt and pant set served me well my final week of pregnancy, and into postpartum. I also received many questions about the floral packing cubes, they’re an older print from Ulla Johnson, but newer options here!

Surviving Postpartum

I’m fully aware that postpartum looks drastically different for everyone, and as universal of experience as motherhood is, it’s so deeply personal and individual at the same time. Even my postpartum this time around looks and feels drastically different than the first.

Here is everything I’m personally doing to make the most of this time.

Step 1. First step, lower your expectations (not a luxury! the rest are)

Step 2. Outsource food as much as possible. If you’re looking to support a friend during this time, there is no greater gift than food, I promise.

A stocked fridge and freezer thanks to family and the best friends

Step 3. Outsource cleaning. I’m still in shock by the copious amounts of laundry at all times.

Step 4. In home treatments. Right now, convenience and ease means everything to me. So having someone come to the house makes a world of difference and means I can feel good without having to get in the car or find someone to watch the baby.

At home blow dries, manicures, lactation support etc.

Heaven, not pictured Benny asleep on my chest

Step 5. Remove the pressure to constantly be in communication with everyone. People will understand.

Step 6. Enjoy as many contact naps as possible. I’ll worry about sleep habits and the crib another time.

Step 7. Accept all the extra hands that are offered our way.

What I’ve been living in:

Nursing friendly tops I’ll be wearing once we’re more out and about:

Questions? Ask away!