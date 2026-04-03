I love finding a brand that feels like a new discovery. It’s rare to come by these days but when it happens, it’s a good feeling. Not because it’s new or buzz worthy, but because it’s just consistently strong and enhances your experience getting dressed.

dosa is exactly that, and it’s one of the most underrated lines in my opinion. Stocked at The Row in Amagansett and throughout Asia, it’s built on natural fibers like silk, linen and cotton, with a focus on ultra wearable silhouettes that stand the test of time. The designs feel like a combination of all the best things: exceptional quality with that hard-to-place vintage feel you don’t come across often, but end up wanting to wear for the rest of time.

Behind it is Christina Kim, who founded the brand in 1983 alongside her mother. Each piece is developed in collaboration with artisans and textile experts around the world, using traditional techniques that make everything feel special.

The jacket I wore is similar to this sheer slip and this silk tie dress. dosa also does a pant in a similar sheen. For reference, I’m wearing the size 3 in the line, and the model on La Garçonne wears a 2.

More underrated brands:

Opening Laoli’s packaging alone felt like an immersive experience

Another line that deserves attention and doesn’t skimp on a single detail: Laoli, fine jewelry out of Paris that I’ve been admiring for the last year. They make one of a kind pieces crafted from meaningful materials with an Argentinian and French influence. I finally just treated myself to the puka necklace with a smoky quartz pendant and am questioning what took me so long.

I also ordered an extra cord so I could mix and match and get a few different looks out of it. The pendant slides off so you can wear the chain on its own, or swap the pendant onto a simple cord.

I thought about wearing this onyx Berlin belt/necklace the other night, but opted for the new necklaces instead. I’ll save the belt for another time with no competing accessories. Pinky ring is Fiametta

Valesque is another line I can’t get enough of. Most of their bags are made from nylon (love, obviously) with minimal hardware and are guaranteed to work with everything already in your wardrobe.

If you’ve been trying to track one down, there are a few good options left on these small boutique store sites, here, here and here. Since they sell out quick, this retro mini silk bag from Etsy (also similar to the mini satin bag from The Row) and the silk bags from Hai carry a similar appeal.

More Laoli

More brands that live in this category - ones I’ve mentioned many times before and will keep mentioning - are Nu Swim and Claudent. Both happen to be built around the sun, but hold a permanent place in my every day dressing.

Nu Swim is a swimwear first label with cotton basics that rival Flore Flore. I love them for their ready-to wear, most of which is made from recycled, natural and organic materials. My favorites are their organic cotton daily tee and shell tank. Claudent is technically a resortwear brand utilizing UPF fabrics, but I think of it more as wardrobe staples that you can easily live your life in and reach for daily.

A through line here is ease, which is something I deeply value when bringing anything into my closet. They’re all things I can wear on repeat and throw on without overthinking when I’m heading out. The pieces support the way I actually live/get dressed and all play well together. Can’t ask for much more!