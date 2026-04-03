Ilana’s Substack

Ilana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela Galvez's avatar
Angela Galvez
Apr 6

You will love My Dear Tejas leather jackets made my Christina’s sister, Susan !! The leather is insane and every piece is one of a kind.

Reply
Share
Larissa Mills's avatar
Larissa Mills
Apr 5

Love Dosa- was huge in Sun Valley at a store called Panache. so good

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ilana Torbiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture